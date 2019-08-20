Instagram encouraging hackers to test its security

Instagram is inviting a select group of security researchers to look for any vulnerabilities in its new checkout feature.

by: CNN

(CNN) – Instagram is asking hackers to go after its new shopping feature.

The social media company said it’s inviting a select group of security researchers to stress-test its checkout feature which launched in March before expanding it outside the US.

The checkout tool lets users buy products directly on Instagram from a select number of brands.

Before, users had to leave the Instagram app and buy the item from the retailer’s website.

The researchers, also known as “white hat hackers,” find vulnerabilities — before a bad actor might — to protect users.

They’ll earn payouts if they find any problems.

The Facebook-owned site hasn’t said how much it is paying.

The move is an expansion of facebook’s data abuse bounty program.

