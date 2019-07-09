Instagram cracks down on online bullying

The company introducing a new feature that notifies users when their comment could be considered offensive with the goal of combatting cyber bullying.

Instagram is cracking down on cyber bullying.

The social media giant announcing Monday the launch of a new tool to combat online bullying.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the feature notifies users when their comment could be seen as offensive.

Users are then given the option to rethink their words before they post it.

The company will also introduce a tool that allows users to restrict certain accounts from commenting on their posts.

Instagram hopes the new tools will quote “empower the targets of bullying to stand up for themselves”.

Adding its willing to have fewer users on the platform if it means keeping people safe.