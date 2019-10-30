Instagram banning memes portraying self-harm or suicide

(FOX NEWS) — Big changes for Instagram.

The social media giant is banning memes, drawings, and videos portraying self-harm or suicide.

The policy change comes as company officials say young people can be negatively influenced by what they see on the internet.

Instagram’s head released a statement pointing out several risks.

Including how certain material can cause vulnerable people to hurt themselves.

The statement acknowledges how people use the internet to express their struggles and seek help.

But, points out the need to protect others from quote: “being exposed to potentially harmful content.”