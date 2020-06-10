IBM gets out of the facial recognition biz

IBM is canceling its facial recognition programs and calling for a public debate on whether the technology should be used in law enforcement

(FOX NEWS) — IBM says it is getting out of the facial recognition business over concern about how it can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.

In a letter to lawmakers, the company’s CEO says the tech giant, “has sunset its general purpose facial recognition and analysis software products.”

The letter addressing Democrats who have been working on police reform legislation in Congress in response to the death of George Floyd and others in law enforcement interactions that have sparked a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

The sweeping reform package could include restrictions on police use of facial recognition.

IBM had previously tested its facial recognition software with the new york police department.

It’s not clear if it has existing contracts with other governments.

