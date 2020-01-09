High-tech microwave lets you watch TV while cooking

General Electric's "kitchen hub" is now featuring "smart" technology to help you cook, watch it via cameras and lets you watch your streaming TV while you cook.

(FOX NEWS) — Got an appetite for good cooking, but find it hard to take a break from binge-watching your favorite shows?

A General Electric microwave might have a way for you to do both at the same time.

GE recently introduced its “kitchen hub” at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The system has a 27-inch integrated smart-touch screen right on the door of the microwave.

It also has three cameras. One over the hood, one for chatting with others while you cook and one inside the microwave.

The cameras monitor for when the food is done, adjusts oven temperature, detects ingredients, and provides recipe suggestions.

The best part you can stream Netflix onto the touch screen while you cook.

Kitchen hub will be available later this year pricing details aren’t yet available.

