CNBC’s Andrea Day takes a look at ways hackers can infiltrate even the smallest devices, and how a security company is trying to combat the threat.
Hiding in plain sight
The phone in your office, the industrial fan system in a lab, the printer... All of these devices contain tiny computers that can be hacked and used to gain sensitive business data or cause damage to networks.
