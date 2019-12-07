The interactive online program lets families track Santa's location on the big day. This year, the updated tool brings new flair with fun games and activities for kids.

(FOX NEWS) — It’s that time of year again!

Google’s Santa tracker is back.

The online program which lets you spy on Santa’s whereabouts is returning for the holidays, and this year, the interactive tool is getting a hightech makeover.

Classic features, such the elf-maker and snowball fights, are still available.

New additions will include a 3D snow box, which lets users build their own winter wonderland, and an updated design for Santa’s village with a reindeer gym and toy factory.

Families can also learn about Christmas culture from around the world, or play a game designed to teach kids how to code.

If you have a Google Assistant, you can ask your device for daily reports on the North Pole.

Santa’s exact location will be on the site starting December 23rd.

