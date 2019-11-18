Google will tell you how to pronounce words

People can now use Google search to tell them what words they've been mispronouncing.

(FOX NEWS) — Google wants to help you pronounce words.

Just go to the search engine and type in, “how to you pronounce.”

You then insert the word, and Google provides an audio clip of the word’s correct pronunciation.

If your phone or tablet is Google assistant-enabled, speak the word into the phone’s microphone, and you’ll get feedback on adjusting your pronunciation.

It’s not known if Google is using dictionary pronunciations, or local dialects as a guide.

The feature is currently in American English, but, will soon be in Spanish.