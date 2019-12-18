Google unveils new texting service

In an attempt to combat Apple's iMessage, Google's new service "Chat" has improved tools to show when people are typing, and chance to send high-res photos

(FOX NEWS) — Google’s answer to Apple’s iMessage is now available to Android users in the US.

The company released a new texting service they call “Chat.”

It has a lot of the same features as iMessage like the thought bubble when people are typing and the ability to send texts with wi-fi.

In addition, it lets you send higher quality photos and videos.

Like its Apple counterpart, you can chose whether or not you want to opt into this service.

However, “Chat” doesn’t have end-to-end encryption meaning Google can see your messages on their servers and, if they need to, give them over to law enforcement.

More from MyHighPlains.com: