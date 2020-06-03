Google sued for tracking users’ “Private” internet use

Google faces a $5 billion lawsuit for allegedly keeping tabs on what users are searching and looking at, even when they're in "Private" mode

(FOX NEWS) — Google potentially paying billions of dollars for privacy infringement.

Three people have filed a potential class-action lawsuit against Google that could be worth five billion dollars.

The allegation — illegal privacy infringements.

Plaintiffs accuse the company of tracking and collecting data from users, even when they use “Incognito” mode which is supposed to be private.

Google has faced previous legal action over data collection, but this new suit uses the federal wiretap act, which gives users the right to sue if private communications are intercepted.

The lawsuit could ultimately include millions of people who have used the private search mode since June 2016 with each user getting $5,000.

