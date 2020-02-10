Google releases new updates to maps

Celebrating 15 years of helping people navigate the roads, Google updates its popular maps app.

(FOX NEWS) — “Google Maps” turned fifteen this week, and it’s springing into young adulthood with some upgrades.

The new update helps users book restaurants, order food, rent a bike and see “celebrity” recommendations” for certain cities.

Three new tabs will be added at the bottom.

“Saved” brings up places you’ve showed interest in by bookmarking them, “contribute” allows you to share reviews and pictures of places and “updates” shows you places recommended by local experts.

Google is also updating its “live view” now displaying things like big arrows pointing where to walk.

Soon, you’ll be able to see the temperature and various accessibility options in public transit.

