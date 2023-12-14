(NewsNation) — A new update coming to Google Maps will give users more local control over their location data, including the ability to delete the places they’ve been.

The app’s Timeline feature logs all the routes and stops a user takes, and that data will now be saved directly on the phone rather than in the cloud, Google announced Wednesday in a blog post. Users still will have the option to send an encrypted version of the data to the cloud.

Timeline is off by default, so users will need to turn it on by enabling Location History if they want to use it. Also by default, the data will be automatically deleted from devices after three months, but users can extend the Timeline lifespan by adjusting their auto-delete controls.

Additionally, Google is giving users the ability to delete individual stops and activity from Maps. It’s handy in certain cases, the company says, citing the example of someone planning a surprise birthday party and visiting a bakery multiple times.

“Soon, you’ll be able to see all your recent activity on Maps related to the bakery in one central place, and easily delete your searches, directions, visits, and shares with just a few taps,” Google said in its blog post.

The Timeline changes will roll out over the next year, while the ability to delete place-related activity will go live in the coming weeks.

Google is also adding tap controls to the blue dot that shows a current location on the map.

“Just tap it, and at a glance, you’ll see whether your Location History or Timeline settings are turned on and whether you’ve given Maps access to your device’s location,” the company said.

Those controls will roll out in the coming weeks as well.