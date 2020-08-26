Google makes Chrome tabs faster

Google rolls out updates to Chrome tabs — and makes them 10% faster

(CNN) — Is your computer slowing down due to those zillions of tabs you’ve got open?

You’re not alone and Google’s got your back.

The company is rolling out an update to its Chrome browser it says will make tabs load ten percent faster.

Not only that, but you’ll also be able to organize them into groups and expand and collapse several tabs at once.

Earlier this week, Google announced it’s also adding the ability to see a preview thumbnail of a page by hovering over its tab.

Just don’t hold your breath waiting, it’s going to take several weeks for these features to roll out to everyone.

