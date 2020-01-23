Google launching new apps to curb phone addiction

The big tech company releases three new apps with the purpose of helping people find a better balance with technology.

(FOX NEWS) — Addicted to your phone?

Google thinks it can help you.

The tech company launching new experimental apps to help you break free from your device.

Google’s activity bubbles aim to help users realize how much time they’ve spent on their phones.

A bubble appears on the screen every time the phone is unlocked.

The bubbles will grow in size the longer you spend on your phone.

Google’s screen stopwatch feature tries to accomplish a similar goal displaying the hours spent on your phone throughout the day.

Meanwhile, if you want to dumb down your smart phone users can acquire the envelope device.

It’s a paper box which encases your phone, only allowing you to make calls or take pictures.

