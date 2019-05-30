Google is banning marijuana delivery apps from its store

Google is kicking marijuana delivery apps to the curb.

The tech giant is prohibiting apps from selling or facilitating the sale of weed from its “play store” taking effect in every state, regardless of legality.

Google says it’s working with the app developers to avoid a total ban of popular weed- finding apps such as “Eaze” and “Weedmaps”.

The company suggesting weed delivery services use the android app to promote the business or product but then take the actual sale and delivery process outside of the app.

Google says the change could be due to the amount of kids using the “play store”, or an attempt to avoid processing payments for marijuana which is still illegal on a federal level despite an increase in states’ support.