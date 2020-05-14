Google Chrome to allow users to group tabs

(CNN) — If you hate having so many tabs open, Google has a new tool that could help.
The tech giant announced that it will allow users to group tabs together in its chrome browser.
You just right-click on tabs to add them to groups and then you can label them with a name, color, or emoji.
Google has been testing the feature for months.
It will begin rolling out to the new version of chrome next week.
