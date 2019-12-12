Google Chrome to alert customers of unsafe password

(FOX NEWS) — A new tool is coming to Google Chrome.

Chrome’s newest feature will automatically tell users if their password is unsafe while they browse the web.

This includes warning customers whether their username and password may be exposed to data breach.

The tech giant says a pop-up window will appear requesting clients if they want to change their saved passwords.

Users can control it in the settings tab under sync and Google Services.

Google says the move is an effort to expand its password check-up technology.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: