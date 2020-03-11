Google asks all North American employees to work from home

Google's parent company, Alphabet, joins the list of companies asking people to work from home in the wake of the growing number of coronavirus cases.

(FOX NEWS) — Google’s parent company, Alphabet, spelling out a new message for employees “work from home.”

Alphabet recommending all its North American employees work remotely in the wake of the growing coronavirus.

Google is one of the first companies to encourage workers across an entire continent to operate off-site.

The tech giant also recently canceled its biggest annual developer conference due to the virus.

Alphabet following in similar footsteps of other tech giants like Amazon and Facebook, both of those companies called for employees in Seattle, Washington to work from home.

So far, there have been more than 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington state.

