Google amps up privacy methods

In an effort to amp up security, users can now delete youtube history and search privately in maps

(FOX NEWS) — Google’s introducing new methods to improve user privacy.

The tech giant announcing you can now use a version of “incognito mode” while using YouTube.

“Incognito mode” allows you to browse the internet without Google keeping track of your search history.

This will also be made available soon for Google maps users.

Another update is a password check-up tool, which searches through all of the passwords you saved on Google Chrome and lets you know which ones may be compromised.

In addition to that Google assistant, the voice-based helper on Google devices, will now delete the last question asked, and the previous week’s history.