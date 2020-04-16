Google adds tab of teacher-approved apps for kids

Google adds kids tab with teacher approved apps to Google Play

(CNN) — Google has added a new kids tab on Google Play for content it’s calling “teacher approved.”

the teacher-approved apps are meant to be both entertaining and enriching.

Some are designed to spark curiosity, others to help kids learn and some are simply for fun.

The apps have a “teacher-approved” badge in the Google Play store.

They are rated on factors including age-appropriateness and quality of experience.

Google is introducing the kids’ tab somewhat earlier than initially planned.

That’s because parents have given positive feedback on the new feature, and kids are spending more time at home these days.

The teacher-approved apps and kids tab on Google Play are rolling out in the US over the next few days.

International expansion is planned for the coming months.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: