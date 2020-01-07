“Going” Goes High Tech

Futuristic toilets, app-connected diapers and wired litter boxes are among the high tech innovations in sanitation on display at this year's Consumer Electronics Show.

(NBC News) The future of technology is rolling into the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where companies from around the world are showing off the latest and greatest gadgets.

Adorable robots, devices to help you cook like a chef, draw like an artist or simply let the dog out are all on display.

It’s not just traditional tech companies at CES, either.

Pampers is unveiling a diaper sensor, while Kohler’s connected toilet has built-in Alexa and gesture controls. There’s even a smart litter box for cats, with facial recognition technology.

More: https://nbcnews.to/2T2Q1gu

