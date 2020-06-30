Glove translates sign language into speech

UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real time.

(CNN) — Scientists have developed a glove that translates sign language into speech in real-time.

The goal is to let deaf people communicate directly with anyone, without needing a translator.

The glove has sensors along the four fingers and thumb. They identify words, phrases or letters in American Sign Language.

The signals are sent to a smartphone app and it translates them into spoken words fast about one word per second.

The researchers also put adhesive sensors on the faces of people testing the device that captured the facial expressions that are part of American Sign Language.

The UCLA research was published in the journal nature electronics.