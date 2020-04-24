Game on: “Plague Inc” goes viral

(CNN) — A nearly eight year old video game has seen a surge in popularity during the COVID-19 outbreak that can easily be described as “viral.” rick damigella looks at “plague inc.” in our “game on” segment.

“27 year old female infected with unknown pathogen. Blood analysis indicates, virus.”

What you are watching is not a news report about COVID-19. This is a video game.

“Deceased had traveled in China before returning home two weeks ago.”

“Plague Inc.” originally emerged back in 20-12 as a mobile gaming app, but has since evolved to be playable on Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation game systems.

“‘Plague Inc.’ is a game that has allowed you to create a virus, a pathogen that is supposed to infect the world. And it was created as a fictional idea, as a concept, like a what if kind of concept. It’s a strategy experience.”

With a goal of wiping out humanity before a cure can be found.

“The plague was unlike anything we had encountered before.”

“There is a darkness to it. And then like, like all entertainment, you know, humans are attracted to that darkness. We’re attracted to you going into the fiction of something like that and to be terrified by the what if type scenarios, and that’s what this game taps into.”

The game’s developer, Ndemic Creations recently donated a quarter million dollars to a pair of groups fighting COVID-19, including the World Health Organization, and is working on an update to the game, putting players on the front lines fighting against pathogens.

“We all know or our predilection for being horrified by entertainment. I think, I think it’s ok. It’s it’s a little macabre, but I think it’s ok.”

“The cure is all that matters now.”

