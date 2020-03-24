Friendly Distancing: Staying Social Online

(NBC News) Americans are finding ways to socialize while social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak.
Video chat apps such as Houseparty, or platforms like Zoom can enable group hangouts.
Virtual happy hours, dinner parties and digital dates are all taking off.
Match.com and its other sites launched a “Dating While Distancing” hotline, and apps including Plenty Of Fish are expanding live streaming features.
As COVID-19 precautions shut down gyms, fitness instructors are streaming interactive workouts, celebrities and musicians are hosting online performances, churches are streaming sermons, and DJs are launching remote dance parties.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2JaDhhV
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- City of Amarillo: First COVID-19 death reported
- Keeping Connected: Teachers On Parade
- Seniors play real life ‘Hungry Hungry Hippos’ during quarantine
- Amarillo Police arrest 20-year-old for auto burglary on Amarillo Boulevard West
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 24, 2020