1  of  37
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Gruver ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Quanah ISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Spearman ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

Fitbit could help predict flu outbreaks in real-time

Tech News

Your Fitbit could be doing a lot more than tracking your trips to the store -- it may help health officials stop the flu from spreading -- too.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Your Fitbit could be doing a lot more than tracking your trips to the store — it may help health officials stop the flu from spreading — too.

Researchers reviewed de-identified data, which the company’s privacy policy allows it to use for research, from users wearing Fitbits and found that they were able to do real-time flu prediction at the state level.

Researchers tracked deviations in heart rate and sleep patterns which tend to change when a person has the flu and compared that data to flu-like illness rates reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Study authors say this marks the first time heart rate trackers and sleep data have been used to predict the flu or any infectious disease in real time.

Twenty percent of children under five and approximately seven percent of working adults get the flu each year.

It results in 650,000 deaths annually worldwide.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss