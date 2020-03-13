Fighting coronavirus misinformation

As the Coronavirus spreads, so does misinformation about it online and products touting false claims.

(NBC NEWS) — The coronavirus outbreak has caused lots of rumors to fly online…

With some bad actors taking advantage of health fears to scam victims out of money.

The coronavirus crisis is leading to another dangerous outbreak that some are calling an “infodemic”

Consumer Reports’ Kevin Loria says, “It’s causing people to spend money on things they shouldn’t and in some cases it could be dangerous.”

Falsehoods from conspiracy theories to hazardous health advice circulating online spurring panic that’s driving product shortages, price gouging and bogus treatments

Loria says, “Any time that you have a public health emergency like this there are going to be scammers out there and certain product makers that are going to try to take advantage of the situation.”

The FDA and FT Csent warning letters to several sellers including televangelist Jim Bakker. Now also facing a lawsuit from the state of Missouri after selling a product on the show as a coronavirus cure.

Loria says, “Right now there are no FDA approved products for treating this coronavirus.”

Tech companies including Google, Twitter and Facebook are working to remove misinformation and ads with false claims on its platforms displaying trusted links at the top of relevant search results.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg says, “We’ve formed partnerships with organizations like the who, the world health organization”

Amazon says it’s removed thousands of products for making false claims or price gouging and even removed some fake books about the virus.

Loria says, “They have not been able to get rid of these products as fast as they’re popping up.”

A reminder for consumers to be on guard against scams as well as germs.

Security researchers also say they’re seeing fake websites popping up about the coronavirus made to phish for sensitive data from consumers that unwittingly click on them.

Make sure you look at trusted news and health organizations to ensure you’re getting accurate information.

The World Health Organization, the National Institutes of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are all good resources.