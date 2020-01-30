Feds ground non-emergency drone use

The Federal Government is temporarily grounding 800 non-emergency drones for cybersecurity reasons.

(FOX NEWS) — Hundreds of drones won’t be taking to the sky after an announcement from the US Department of Interior Wednesday.

The Federal Government says it’s grounding close to 800 of its non-emergency drones citing concerns over cyber-security as the main reason.

The Department of Interior previously grounded Chinese-made drones in its fleet back in October.

Drones are used in a variety of government missions including the surveillance of federal lands, and rescue operations.

More from MyHighPlains.com: