FDA warns of medical equipment hacking risks

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration is sounding the alarm about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in medical devices.

The FDA warning that those vulnerabilities could allow someone to remotely take control of a device.

Officials don’t know of any confirmed adverse events related to the vulnerabilities.

However they said “software to exploit these vulnerabilities is already publicly available.”

Taking control of a device remotely, a hacker could prevent the device from functioning.

Information leaks and various other outcomes are also possible.

The FDA is urging manufacturers to take action, saying some have already notified customers who have devices that could be affected.

Customers can report problems through the FDA’s med-watch reporting form.