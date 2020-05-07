Facebook’s “Supreme Court”

Facebook appointed 20 people from around the world Wednesday to serve on what will effectively be the social media networks Supreme Court for speech, issuing rulings on what kind of posts will be allowed and what should be taken down.

(NBC NEWS) — Facebook is launching a “Supreme Court” for social media networks.

The ‘court’ will rule on what posts will be taken down and allowed.

The digital court will also be made up of 20 people appointed from around the world.

The list of ‘justices’ include journalists, nine law professors, a Nobel peace prize laureate, free speech advocates and a libertarian Cato Institute writer.

The point of the board is allegedly to review appeals on decisions already made by Facebook.

Cases will be reviewed by five-person panels unless there is a rare and significant case, which would involve the full board’s review.

The oversight board has been in the process of being created for the past two years, and board chairmen plan to bring the number of members to 40 overtime.

Facebook says the 20 members of the digital court speak at least 29 languages and have lived in over 27 countries cumulatively.

