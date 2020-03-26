Facebook usage soars as people work from home

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook says total messaging across its platforms has soared 50- percent.
This, in countries that have been devastated by the coronavirus.
In Italy, total platform usage skyrocketed 70 percent.
But, the heavier use will not translate into additional revenue.
The company, that also owns Instagram along with WhatsApp, says online advertising has plunged.
Meanwhile, Facebook says it is reducing video quality to ease strain on internet networks as YouTube and Netflix have also done.
