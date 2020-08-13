Facebook unable to remove more harmful content

Facebook struggling to remove more harmful content from its platforms

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook struggling to remove more harmful content from its platforms.

This, after the company sent its employees to work remotely from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The social media giant says it is forced to rely on technology instead of people to delete damaging materials from its site.

User posts that include sexual exploitation—suicide notes and child nudity violate Facebook rules.

