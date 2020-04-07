Facebook to track social distancing

Facebook is developing new tools for researchers to track if social distancing is working

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook is launching new tools to track social distancing.

Using “anonymized” location data collected from users, it will show whether people are adhering to social distancing measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Facebook says its “data for good” program is developing disease prevention maps which show how people are moving around regions.

The company hopes the data can be used alongside other information public health officials collect to help determine areas where COVID-19 outbreaks are likely to occur.

Facebook stresses it will protect the user’s privacy.

Google is also working on tools to track people’s movement on a population level.

