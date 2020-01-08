Facebook to ban deep fake videos

Facebook says it will remove deep fake videos, but leave up ones that have been edited deceptively.

(CNN) — Facebook is banning “deep fake” videos.

The company says it will remove videos that have been manipulated by artificial intelligence.

These videos can make it appear someone is saying something that person never actually said.

It has been feared bad players might employ this technique to try to influence the presidential election.

Facebook’s policy to ban “deep fakes” differs from how it views videos that have been edited deceptively.

The company says it will continue to fact check those videos and label them as false if it is determined they are misleading.

According to Facebook, leaving them up and identified as false is a bigger public service than removing them.

