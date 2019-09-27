Facebook tests hiding likes to promote mental health

Starting Friday, the social media giant is hiding like and reaction counts for a limited number of users in Australia... All in an effort to combat feelings of jealousy.

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook is taking steps to promote mental well-being.

The social media giant says it’s testing a new feature to make the platform less stressful.

Starting Friday, some Facebook users in Australia will no longer be able to see the number of likes, reactions or video views on a post.

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the goal is to encourage people to focus on the content they are sharing, rather than the amount of likes they get.

The company hopes the move will help prevent users from comparing themselves to others and reduce the pressure associated with getting likes.

This follows a similar test on Instagram which is currently hiding like tallies in seven countries.