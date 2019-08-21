Facebook study on anti-conservative bias claims out

Facebook releases study that looked into allegations of its alleged anti-conservative bias

(CNN) – Facebook is releasing the results of an independent investigation of the company’s alleged anti-conservative bias.

The study was conducted by former Republican Senator, Jon Kyl, and the law firm Covington and Burling.

It says that Facebook’s efforts to counter misinformation led to silencing of some conservative voices.

And some anti-abortion ads were rejected because of Facebook’s policy against sensational advertising, according to the investigation.

Kyl says that facebook has made some improvement on those issues, but his report still says there is more work to be done.

A company VP says Facebook will continue looking into its practices and a new report will be out in a few months.

Allegations of anti-conservative bias by the big tech have been a talking point for President Trump and some other firebrand conservatives.

Kyl spoke with more than 130-conservative lawmakers and groups as part of his investigation.

He also published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, claiming that conservative-leaning Americans have felt excluded from top cultural institutions.