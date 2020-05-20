Facebook Shop launches to help small businesses

(CNN) — Facebook is lending assistance to small businesses.
The social media giant is introducing Facebook Shops.
That’s something that makes it easier for companies to create a single online store for customers to access them on Facebook and Instagram.
There’s no charge in developing a Facebook Shop.
Facebook says this new application will make buying and selling online more simple.
