Facebook Shop launches to help small businesses

Tech News

Facebook lends a helping hand to mom-and-pop shops.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Facebook is lending assistance to small businesses.

The social media giant is introducing Facebook Shops.

That’s something that makes it easier for companies to create a single online store for customers to access them on Facebook and Instagram.

There’s no charge in developing a Facebook Shop.

Facebook says this new application will make buying and selling online more simple.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss