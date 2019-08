Forbes: Facebook will offer pop up "privacy cafes" in the UK where people can check their privacy

(CNN) – Facebook will reportedly offer pop-up “privacy cafes” where users in the UK can get expert advice on keeping their data safe.

Forbes magazine says the social media giant will open its first “Facebook Cafe” in London on August 28th and 29th.

Four others will open around the UK between August 28th and September fifth.

Forbes says users will be able to get free drinks from a limited menu while they’re getting their privacy check-ups.

No word yet on if this will be offered in the US.