Facebook removes Roger Stone from Instagram

Facebook removes Roger Stone's personal accounts after linking him to fake accounts.

(CNN) — Facebook is taking down Roger Stone, President Trump’s friend and former campaign adviser.

Or, more accurately, they’re taking down his personal Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Wednesday, the social media platform said Stone’s accounts were connected to more than 100 fake accounts that were active around the 2016 presidential election.

It’s all a part of Facebook’s push to remove what they call ‘coordinated inauthentic behavior’. In other words, using fake accounts on social media to mislead people.

Facebook says it started looking into this network as part of its investigation into the ‘Proud Boys’, a far-right group that promotes white supremacy.

Facebook previously banned them but says they tried to get back on.

Eventually, Facebook said its investigation linked this network of fake accounts to Roger Stone and his associates.

In recent weeks, Stone has repeatedly posted about his upcoming prison term and publicly asked Trump for a pardon.

