Facebook launches avatar feature in the US

(CNN) — If you’re a fan of Bitmoji’s you might be happy to learn, you can now use a customized avatar on Facebook or messenger.

The social media giant just rolled them out for users in the US.

Facebook describes them as digital personas that let people engage in a more personal, dynamic way.

Avatars can be used in your Facebook messages, comments, stories, and even your gaming profiles.

They will soon be extended to text posts with backgrounds.

To create your own, just go to comments or messenger and click on the smiley face icon and select ‘make your avatar.’

You can personalize it to reflect your skin tone, facial features, hair, and style.

