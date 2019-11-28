Emailing less is good for the environment

(FOX NEWS) — One way to help the environment might be sending less email.

A new study commissioned by energy company Ovo found sending emails has a high carbon footprint.

And, just cutting one email a day could have the same impact as taking thousands of cars off the street.

It’s the energy required from email servers networks and other machines that create this problem.

According to the research, more than 64 million unnecessary emails are sent each day in the UK.

Adding about 24,000 tons of carbon a year.

Ovo says unactionable one or two-word pleasantries such as “thank you” and “thanks” top the list of the most regularly sent unnecessary emails.

