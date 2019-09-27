Doordash reports security breach

Doordash says approximately 4.9 million customers, delivery drivers, and merchants are affected by a data breach for people who joined on or before April 5, 2018.

The food delivery service announced the data breach in a blog post this Thursday afternoon.

Doordash says the breach occurred back in May.

It says 4.9 million customers, delivery drivers, and merchants who joined on, or before, April 5, 2018 are affected.

Names, email addresses, delivery addresses, order history, phone numbers and the last four digits of some bank accounts.

Full bank account numbers were not accessed.

You should reset your password.

Doordash says it is reaching out directly to impacted users.