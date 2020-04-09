Disney+ surpasses 50 million subscribers

(FOX NEWS) — Disney+ subscriptions appear to be heading towards “infinity and beyond.”
The streaming service announced Wednesday it passed 50 million paid subscribers worldwide.
Disney nearly doubling the number of subscribers since first-quarter earnings came out on February fourth when it had 28.6-million.
Recent international debuts have helped increase numbers particularly in places like the UK, India, and France.
In comparison, Netflix has roughly 167-million subscribers since it began streaming content in 2007.
Disney achieving almost a third that in only five months.
