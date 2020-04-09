Disney+ surpasses 50 million subscribers

Disney announced the streaming service now has nearly double the subscribers as it reported on February 4th.

(FOX NEWS) — Disney+ subscriptions appear to be heading towards “infinity and beyond.”

The streaming service announced Wednesday it passed 50 million paid subscribers worldwide.

Disney nearly doubling the number of subscribers since first-quarter earnings came out on February fourth when it had 28.6-million.

Recent international debuts have helped increase numbers particularly in places like the UK, India, and France.

In comparison, Netflix has roughly 167-million subscribers since it began streaming content in 2007.

Disney achieving almost a third that in only five months.

