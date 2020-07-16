Cyberattack Targets Twitter’s Most Famous Users

The accounts of President Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and dozens of others were compromised in an apparent scam seeking bitcoin transfers.

(NBC News) A massive cyberattack allowed hackers to take control of the accounts of some of Twitter’s most famous users Wednesday.

President Obama, Bill Gates, Vice President Joe Biden and Elon Musk were just a few of those targeted as part of a scam seeking Bitcoin transfers.

“It has all the classic elements of a scam they’re using this to transfer their money over to this account,” says NBC Senior Media Reporter Dylan Byers.

Each of the tweets urged users to send bitcoin to a specific address, promising it would be paid back twofold.

Several hundred people responded, sending in hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/30vqAXh

