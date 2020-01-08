CES 2020: Segway unveils S-Pod that can go 24mph

Segway shows off new S-Pod at CES in Vegas

(CNN) — At the CES 2020 technology show in Las Vegas, Segway revealed a new product the Segway S-Pod.

The company says the S-Pod balances on its own, without the need to lean forward or backward to speed up or slow down, like riders must do with a standard Segway.

The S-Pod can go up to 24 miles an hour.

Passengers control the speed with a knob.

It is designed for enclosed spaces like airports and malls.

Segway says the S-Pod is the company’s first step toward offering new transportation options to cities.

