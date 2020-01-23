Bionic gloves help elderly pianist play again

Pains from degenerative diseases and accidents forced this Brazilian classical pianist to retire, but these new bionic gloves are bringing him back to the instrument.

(FOX NEWS) — After more than 20 years of not being able to use both hands, a famed piano player is getting a one of a kind gift.

João Carlos Martins retired from playing the piano last year.

The 79-year-old has undergone more than 20 surgeries to help rid his hands from pain caused by a degenerative disease.

Still, Martins could only play the piano with his thumbs until now.

He’s been gifted a special pair of bionic gloves.

These devices are designed to lift his fingers upwards after he places them down on a piano key.

Several prototypes have been designed, but now Martins has his perfect pair and he’s showing them and his piano skills off to the world once again.

