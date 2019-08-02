Bill introduced to combat social media addiction

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A bill has been introduced in the senate that aims to fight social media addiction.

Republican Josh Hawley introduced the legislation — called the “social media addiction reduction technology act” — on Tuesday.

It would ban practices frequently used by top social networking sites to keep users engaged like YouTube’s Autoplay or Snapchats Snapstreaks.

The bill gives social media companies three months to end the practices.

It would also require the creation of features that would let users set limits on time.

The measure joins a string of bills introduced by Hawley in recent months that target Silicon Valley.