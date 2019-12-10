Best Buy kicks off ’12 days of deals’

(CNN) — Still in the mood to shop?

Holiday deals are still happening!

Best Buy has kicked off its ’12 days of deals.’

It goes through December 20th.

Categories include gifts for him, gifts for her, gifts for foodies, and the highly-anticipated gifts for Apple lovers.

There’s also gifts for teens, tech lovers, home, gifts under 100 dollars, stocking stuffers and gifts for everyone.

The offers will only be available on their designated day online and in stores.

You can set up text notifications so you’ll know when the deals are active.

Check out bestbuy.com/12daysofdeals.

