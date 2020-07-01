AT&T waiving internet overage charges

(FOX NEWS) — Good news for AT&T customers.
The company is eliminating data overage fees for at-home internet users.
Officials making the announcement as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the country forcing millions of people to keep working from home and stay indoors.
In a statement Tuesday, AT&T said its customers can “Continue to video conference, binge shows, and movies, play video games” all without seeing an increase in their internet bills.
AT&T will be waiving data fees now through September 30th for new and existing customers.
