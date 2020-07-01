AT&T waiving internet overage charges

AT&T announces it will be waiving data overage fees through the end of September as people are still being affected by the COVID pandemic

(FOX NEWS) — Good news for AT&T customers.

The company is eliminating data overage fees for at-home internet users.

Officials making the announcement as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the country forcing millions of people to keep working from home and stay indoors.

In a statement Tuesday, AT&T said its customers can “Continue to video conference, binge shows, and movies, play video games” all without seeing an increase in their internet bills.

AT&T will be waiving data fees now through September 30th for new and existing customers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: