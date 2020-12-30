Arvada woman creates app to help workers battle burnout

DENVER (KDVR) — The pandemic is taking a toll on Colorado’s workforce and many employees say they’re dealing with burnout.

It doesn’t matter if you’re working from home or working in person. A new survey shows a good chunk of employees are stressed.

The survey, conducted by The Workforce Institute at UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), revealed nearly half — 43% of remote workers and 43% of people in a physical workplace — are suffering from burnout.

On the remote side of things, many say combining work-life with their home life is still tricky; Especially when it comes to finding a good balance.

Another survey highlights how more than two-thirds of employees working from home say their workloads have them clocking in on the weekends right now too.

Experts along the Front Range say all of this can quickly lead to burnout.

“We have to find a support system. Because when you’re feeling isolated and you don’t have anybody to talk to, you just hold that all in and feel ‘it’s so lonely and debilitating!’ So find somebody who you can talk to, who can just listen to you,” said Kristen Harness of Arvada.

To help female employees cope with burnout during the pandemic, Harness is creating an app where like-minded individuals can meet, discuss and offer support to one another.

“I found there were a lot of women who were leading in health professions that were burning out, that were literally making themselves sick like I did in their service to others,” Harness said.

The Goodheart Collaborative App serves as a tool to connect like-minded women and offers them expert advice from regular contributors.

“There’s something about being able to sit down with somebody or connect with somebody that’s like, ’No, I totally get it! I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I totally understand what you’re going through’,” Harness explained.

The app is currently gathering beta testers and is hoping to launch in February of 2021.

For more information on it, click here.