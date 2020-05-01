Apple working on FaceID fix for facemask use

(NBC NEWS) — Apple is working to make it easier to unlock your iPhone if you’re wearing a mask.
It has released a software update, but only in beta, that allows you to skip the face ID display by swiping up to enter your passcode.
Currently, there’s a slight delay between your phone realizing it can’t see your face and jumping to the passcode screen.
It may still be a few weeks before this feature is made widely available.
